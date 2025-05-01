KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today called on workers to continue supporting his government, telling them the fight to improve their living standards is far from over.

The prime minister was speaking at this year’s grand Labour Day celebration at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil here, where he vowed to continue to improve their livelihoods.

Since February, the Anwar government has raised the minimum wage from RM1,500 to RM1,700 a month as well as increased civil service salaries by over 15 per cent, a move the prime minister cited as proof that he wanted the best for workers.

“Our approach is not just to raise salaries, but we did it in a way that gave a bigger increment at the bottom and a smaller one at the top,” Anwar said.

“Why? Because we don’t want a situation in which the country prospers only for a small group of people, while the majority of workers are sidelined.”

