KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Government-linked investment companies (GLICs) have collectively implemented a living wage policy, ensuring all permanent Malaysian employees now earn above the monthly living wage threshold.

The GLICs that have met this commitment include Khazanah Nasional Bhd, Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB), the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan) (KWAP), Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera (LTAT) and Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH).

In a joint statement issued by the six GLICs today, Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said that the collective move by the GLICs to implement a living wage is an important step to “raise the floor”, ensuring that growth is both inclusive and firmly rooted in the well-being of Malaysians.

“The living wage implementation forms part of the GEAR-uP initiative led by the Ministry of Finance that seeks synergised efforts across GLICs to catalyse growth in key economic sectors in Malaysia, with the dual objectives of ‘raising the ceiling’ and ‘raising the floor’.

“The benchmark living wage has been set at approximately RM3,100 monthly, which is higher than the RM1,700 monthly minimum wage announced in Budget 2025 and implemented on February 1, 2025,” the statement said.

It said this figure is based on a comparative analysis of industry wages and cost of living standards as outlined in the Belanjawanku 2024/2025 Expenditure Guide.

“The Belanjawanku Expenditure Guide, which was jointly developed by EPF and the Social Wellbeing Research Centre, Universiti Malaya, provides estimates of minimum monthly expenses needed for a good standard of living.

“The living wage approach empowers employers to offer total compensation that goes beyond base salary, encompassing a range of benefits that enhance an individual’s quality of life, including healthcare, retirement plans and savings mechanisms,” it said. — Bernama