SEPANG, May 1 — As it marks its 40th anniversary, the Department of Atomic Energy (Atom Malaysia) is ready to step up its role as the national regulator of nuclear energy and ionising radiation, driving the safe and peaceful use of nuclear technology in the country.

Its director-general Noraishah Pungut said Atom Malaysia initially focused on regulating radioactive materials. Today, its role has expanded to include nuclear safety, radiation protection, and the peaceful application of nuclear technology — in line with the growing and diverse use of atomic energy in Malaysia.

“Currently, we oversee over 2,000 active licences covering major industries such as oil and gas exploration, manufacturing, and research and medical institutions. These are regulated in collaboration with the Health Ministry (MOH) under Act 304.

“These activities involve high-risk materials or equipment that must be legally and effectively regulated, in accordance with international best practices to ensure safety, security, and proper usage.

“For example, hospitals seeking to use radiotherapy or companies wanting to import materials like iridium must obtain approval and comply with Atom Malaysia’s strict standards,” she told Bernama in a recent interview held in conjunction with the department’s 40th anniversary.

Noraishah said many people may not realise that nuclear technology is already widely used in Malaysia, from cancer treatment and crop research to engineering inspections, all of which rely on ionising radiation.

One of Atom Malaysia’s key missions now, she said, is to raise public awareness about how the government regulates this technology, to help shift negative perceptions often linked to the term “nuclear”.

“We need to rebrand nuclear technology. It’s not about bombs or disasters — it’s clean and efficient technology, as long as it’s properly managed. Atom Malaysia plays a key role in enforcing legal controls to ensure safety, security and responsible use,” she stressed.

She noted that with Malaysia targeting net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, nuclear energy could realistically complement the country’s energy mix. Atom Malaysia, she said, is at the forefront of developing the necessary regulatory framework to support this.

“As part of long-term preparations, we are reviewing amendments to Act 304 and working to ratify several key international agreements, including the Convention on Nuclear Safety. If Malaysia is serious about developing a nuclear power plant, these foundations must be in place first,” she said.

However, she admitted that one of the biggest challenges is ensuring a skilled workforce in the nuclear field.

“We need to train more people — nuclear scientists, safety engineers... these roles require specialised training,” she said.

To address this, Atom Malaysia is proposing more awareness campaigns, education initiatives, industrial training programmes and clear career pathways to attract young talent into the sector.

Noraishah added that Atom Malaysia is also reviewing its regulatory strategy to ensure it keeps pace with technological change and supports Malaysia’s goal of becoming a high-income developed nation.

She also emphasised that nuclear safety requires the commitment of all stakeholders, not just the regulatory agency.

“Nuclear safety is not the responsibility of one party alone. It requires cooperation from industry, government, academia and the public,” she said.

Noraishah said Malaysia has yet to fully tap into the potential of nuclear technology, particularly in managing naturally occurring radioactive materials in agriculture, environmental protection and advanced materials development — in line with the government’s ambition to lead the global semiconductor industry.

“In other countries, nuclear technology is used to purify contaminated water and create new materials. We can do the same, if there’s awareness and investment,” she said.

She also reiterated that progress in this field must be built on strong legal and safety frameworks.

“There are no shortcuts. Every step must follow international guidelines, and that’s exactly what Atom Malaysia ensures through the enforcement of national laws. That’s why we take every move very seriously,” she said. — Bernama