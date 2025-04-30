KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Oil and gas services and equipment (OGSE) companies are being urged to explore viable alternatives for operating their businesses or harnessing natural resources, which could help the country diversify its energy sources in line with the energy transition.

Deputy Economy Minister Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib highlighted Sarawak’s progress in renewable energy — including the use of rivers for hydropower, the development of hydrogen for electric vehicles, and the exploration of algae for sustainable aviation fuel.

She noted that Malaysia has made significant progress on most of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) — as of 2024, the country has achieved a projected 43 per cent of the 248 global SDG indicators, compared to the global average of just 17 per cent.

“Among these, under SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, the country has achieved 99.7 per cent.

Furthermore, we have reached a record high in renewable energy usage, at 19.7 per cent.

“This progress notwithstanding, we are conscious that there is still much to achieve in the battle against climate change,” she said in her officiating speech at the OGSE100 Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) Forum 2025 here yesterday, themed ‘Driving Sustainable Energy Innovation Globally’.

She emphasised that Malaysia must adapt to geographical challenges, particularly by elevating infrastructure, utilities and buildings to higher ground.

“I have come to realise that these extreme weather events are becoming the new normal, and we must now learn to adapt to these conditions to minimise the impact on lives and livelihoods.

“Is Mother Nature able to adapt and still provide our needs?

“This, I believe, is where private sector companies can step in, and in the case of OGSE being part of the energy transition, can identify and offer solutions to combat climate change, not only with profit in mind, but also for the benefit of people and the planet,” she said.

Hanifah called the leaders of OGSE in Malaysia to take the lead, elevate their technical know-how, and continue driving innovation by offering cleaner and greener OGSE businesses, and even going beyond Malaysia for the sake of Mother Nature. — Bernama