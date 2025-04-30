SHAH ALAM, April 30 — The Selangor government announced today that the repair process for houses affected by the Putra Heights gas pipeline fire will commence tomorrow.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said this process will hopefully be completed before the year ends.

“We will commence with fixes for houses that were affected by the gas pipeline fire this week,” he said during a handover ceremony for rental homes and fare subsidies for victims.

“For houses that need minor fixes, residents are to do the fixes on their own and can make claims for their expenses.”

Amirudin said homes categorised as total losses will be repaired using two methods: those in Putra Heights will be handled by developer Sime Darby Berhad, while those in Kampung Kuala Sungi Baru will be repaired by Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB).

He said while the Selangor state government had earlier announced a six-month rental contribution for residents, three months’ worth of the rental fee will be channelled first to residents for now.

The remaining sum will be distributed accordingly based on the need of respective residents.

