KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Cambodia and Singapore support Malaysia's efforts, as the Asean Chairman, to continue dialogue with all stakeholders to ensure the safety of humanitarian workers and bring peace to the people of Myanmar.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet and Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong said this when contacted separately via phone which among other things also discussed matters of regional interest.

Anwar said the two prime ministers voiced their support and welcomed the initiative when informed of the meeting with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, chairman of Myanmar's National Administrative Council (SAC) and Mahn Win Khaing Than of Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG) in Bangkok recently.

“This meeting is seen as an important step towards lasting peace efforts in Myanmar,” he said in a Facebook post last night.

Anwar said they also discussed regional trade developments, especially related to counter-tariffs imposed by the United States (US) and informed that Malaysia had sent a representative through Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz to find a solution that would benefit both countries.

At the same time, he explained that Malaysia took the opportunity to ask the US to give space to all Asean countries to work on a solution through their respective bilateral relations mechanisms.

“Malaysia also voiced Asean's cohesive stance on this counter-tariff issue and urged the US to see Asean as a collective entity on tariff issues and other trade policies.

“Based on the spirit of friendship and the principle of Asean centrality, I believe this joint effort will bring peace, prosperity and well-being to the people throughout the region, God willing,” he said. — Bernama