KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — The Global South must forge a new path and take the lead to reshape international cooperation, as the stability and security of the world economy are now actively undermined by the current international system, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Speaking at the Brics Partners Foreign Ministers Meeting 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil yesterday, he said the flurry of tariffs which have sent shockwaves through the global community are not a threat, but both a revelation and an opportunity.

He said the global south, as a collective, is becoming a key actor in global realignment, and it must not be content with a passive role in global decision-making.

“This is an opportunity to reshape international cooperation in ways that reflect our strengths, and better serve our needs.

“We must be proactive, forward-looking, and united in shaping a cooperative, just world order. Malaysia stands ready to work with Brics and all partners who share this vision,” he said when delivering the country’s intervention at a dedicated session themed “The Role of the Global South in Reinforcing Multilateralism” during the meeting.

Citing Asean as the world’s fifth-largest economy, with a combined GDP of US$3.8 trillion (RM16.41 trillion), he said the region offers significant purchasing power, strong export performance and open-minded diplomacy.

Mohamad said that with this emerging role in mind, Malaysia, as the Chair of Asean this year, is guiding the region towards unity, economic cohesion, and strategic diversification.

“Through our commitment to an open, rules-based, and inclusive regional architecture, Asean is focused on strengthening intra-regional trade, developing resilient supply chains, and embracing emerging industries that place sustainability and innovation at their core,” he said.

He noted that Brics, too, is a force for economic resilience, political balance, and social advancement.

“Together, we have the power to reshape the contours of international cooperation — not just as critics of the outgoing system, but as the architects of a fairer one,” he said.

Mohamad also voiced Malaysia’s support for Brazil’s leadership as Chair of Brics this year and its priorities, which he said are timely and essential.

On climate change, he said the Global South must lead a just energy transition, while calling for climate financing that must be accessible, affordable, and tailored to the needs of developing nations.

He also called for deeper cooperation among Brics members and beyond on climate-smart agriculture, water management, and technologies such as carbon capture and low-emission innovation.

On global health, he said Malaysia is ready to work with Brics to strengthen healthcare systems, share expertise, and promote sustainable, inclusive solutions through its hybrid public-private financing model, which ensures affordability and sustainability.

He also highlighted the need to invest in digital infrastructure, and enhance digital literacy and cross-border digital trade across the Global South, in order to harness the potential of digital economy.

Mohamad said that on artificial intelligence (AI), Malaysia calls for responsible and inclusive AI governance.

“We welcome Brics to collaborate with us on ethical use, data equity, and skill development — to ensure AI empowers all nations,” he said. — Bernama