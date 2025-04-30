KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Malaysia will officially revoke the extension order still declaring parts of the country as Covid-19 infected local zones tomorrow.

The Health Ministry gazetted the revocation under P.U. (A) 138/2025, published yesterday, that effectively cancels the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Declaration of Infected Local Areas) (Extension of Operation) (No. 2) Order 2024.

The original declaration had empowered authorities to maintain pandemic-era restrictions in designated zones.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad signed the revocation order on April 24.

Malaysia transitioned to the endemic phase of Covid-19 on April 1, 2022, when it relaxed nearly all restrictions imposed at the start of the pandemic.

Covid-19 first arrived in Malaysia in January 2020 and led to multiple nationwide lockdowns and movement control orders.

The country recorded over five million confirmed cases and more than 37,000 deaths by the time emergency measures began easing in 2022.

Globally, the pandemic claimed over seven million lives and severely disrupted economies, health systems and borders for more than three years.