KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Fancy roti canai for breakfast, nasi lemak for lunch, and satay for dinner, these beloved Malaysians’ staples have almost doubled in price over the past 13 years, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

The department’s report, Analysis of Annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) 2024, showed that the price of roti canai rose by 71.1 per cent, from an average of 90 sen per piece in 2011 to RM1.54 in 2024, while nasi lemak increased by 81.3 per cent from RM2.03 to RM3.68 per plate.

Chicken satay saw over two-fold rise in price, soaring 113.7 per cent from 51 sen per stick to RM1.09.

Among others, the report indicated that big onions imported from India also saw a significant increase of 139.4 per cent, with prices climbing from RM2.89 to RM6.92 per kilogramme (kg) over the same period.

As for other everyday essentials included in the analysis, fresh coconut milk rose from RM7.39 to RM11.54 per kg, and grated coconut increased from RM5.18 to RM8.33 per kg.

Meanwhile, local beef prices in the meat category almost doubled from RM19.05 to RM37.84 per kg between 2011 and 2024.

The steepest increase, however, was seen in cockles, which surged by 400.3 per cent, from RM3.04 to RM15.21 per kg.

Yesterday, DOSM reported that Malaysia’s inflation rose at a slower pace of 1.8 per cent in 2024 compared with 2.5 per cent in 2023, with the index points standing at 132.8 in 2024 versus 130.4 in the previous year.

It said the country’s inflation is in line with the global inflation rate of 5.7 per cent in 2024, slower than the 6.6 per cent recorded in 2023, citing the International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook Database, April 2025. — Bernama