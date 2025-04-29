KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Federal police announced today one of their biggest drug busts to date, involving some RM82 million worth of narcotics fronted by a family-run, internationally linked drug syndicate here.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN) acting director Deputy Commissioner Mat Zani @ Mohd Salahuddin Che Ali said the syndicate members had attempted to evade detection by concealing and mixing the drugs with fine plastic flakes kept in gunny sacks.

“The drugs were declared as shipping consignments from overseas and the syndicate members were then tasked with coordinating, packaging and transporting them here.

“The drugs, if successfully distributed, are capable of supplying over 10.5 million people,” he told reporters at a press conference in Bukit Aman here.

Acting Director DCP Mat Zani @ Mohd Salahuddin Che Ali shows plastic flakes used by suspects to conceal drugs during the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department press conference at Bukit Aman April 29, 2025. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

He said a total of three local syndicate members were arrested during a series of raids last week.

The suspects, all local aged 27 to 38, were detained at a three-storey house in Taman Nadayu, Kajang on April 24.

Police raids were also conducted between April 24 and 25 at two other residential locations in Cheras, with 2.165 tonne of methamphetamine, ketamine and ecstasy discovered and seized from the homes.

“Their modus operandi is to use utilise rented residential units, such as condominiums , as drug storehouses and repackaging centres before distribution

“Our investigation revealed that the drugs are bound for both local and overseas consumption in South Korea and Japan,” he said.

Initial investigation also revealed the drugs are believed to have originated from an unspecified Latin American country and had entered by sea at Port Klang.

“We are still investigating their links to possible Latin American drug syndicates as they only started being active from this year onwards.

“We are also looking at collaborating with the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) on this matter.

“Let this be a message to them that we will not allow Malaysia to become a transit point for their drug smuggling activities,” Mat Zani said.

Mat Zani said authorities believe there are still remaining syndicate members on the run and efforts to bring them into custody are currently underway.