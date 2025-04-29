SHAH ALAM, April 29 — A total of 23 people have had their statements recorded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) as part of its probe into a RM15 million contract for the maintenance of the police’s Command and Control, Communication and Computer Integration (C4i) system.

Citing an anonymous source, Sinar Harian reported that RM7.6 million in accounts linked to the investigation has been frozen so far.

“So far, there have been no new arrests and the case is still under investigation,” the source reportedly said today.

MACC Special Operations Division senior director Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin was said to have separately confirmed that the case is still under active investigation.

Last week, a company director, chief financial officer, two police officers and two others — aged between their 30s and 50s — were remanded for allegedly making false claims tied to the contract, followed by the arrest of a seventh suspect, a 54-year-old policeman, last Friday.

The Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department reportedly conducted financial audits of the C4i contract last year and uncovered irregular payments made to a company, which were then referred to the MACC for further investigation.