BINTULU, April 29 — Eight suspects believed to have been involved in a fatal brawl here on Sunday have been remanded for six days to assist with the investigation.

Magistrate Zuraini Ali Musa yesterday ordered for the suspects to appear in court again on May 4 at 9am.

The suspects, consisting of seven men and one woman, some of whom are foreigners, are all aged in their 40s.

Following the incident, the suspects fled to Miri but were swiftly apprehended by police.

Investigations are being conducted under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and the police are actively pursuing other suspects who remain at large.

Also at the court yesterday were the victim’s relatives, who staged a protest outside demanding justice and judicial fairness.

Although the atmosphere grew tense, the police managed to maintain order and prevent further conflict.

Bintulu police chief Supt Nixon Joshua Ali emphasised that the police will not tolerate any crimes and will make every effort to apprehend all suspects involved.

He also urged the public to refrain from speculating on the case’s progress and encouraged individuals with related information to contact the Bintulu Police District Operations Room on 086-318304.

A viral video circulating online showed a group of men confronting the victim outside an entertainment centre, which then escalated into a fatal attack.

The victim sustained severe stab wounds and was rushed to a private hospital before being transferred to Bintulu Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ridzuan Abdullah, was buried at the Kemunting Muslim cemetery last night, with hundreds gathering to pay their final respects.

Another man who tried to intervene in the brawl was injured and remains hospitalised. — The Borneo Post