PUTRAJAYA, April 29 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) has made arrangements for temporary accommodation for students displaced by the fire that broke out at the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tinggi Setapak dormitory in Kuala Lumpur last night, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said the temporary accommodation was crucial to ensure the continuity of learning for students who rely entirely on hostel facilities, as many face difficulties commuting from home to school.

“While the relocation process is being arranged, parents have expressed their commitment to sending their children to school,” she added.

“As an alternative for temporary placement, several options are being considered. We may relocate students to the nearest dormitory, and we also have teacher quarters located directly opposite the affected dormitory — which appears to be one of the most viable solutions,” she told reporters after officiating the 56th MOE-MSSM-MILO Sports Awards 2024 here today.

Fadhlina added that, for the time being, teaching and learning will be conducted online, with textbooks and other school supplies provided to all affected students.

The media reported that a fire broke out in a dormitory block at SMK Tinggi Setapak, which houses 91 male students, last night. Fortunately, all students were reported safe as they were in the school’s surau at the time, waiting to perform the Isyak prayer.

Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Japari Tajuddin, in a statement, said that the fire primarily affected the first floor of the dormitory and caused 80 per cent damage.

Earlier today, Fadhlina, in a Facebook post, assured that prompt assistance would be provided to SMK Tinggi Setapak following the incident. She also confirmed that no students or teachers were injured and instructed that repair works be carried out without delay. — Bernama