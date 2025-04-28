KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd (Rapid Bus) will launch seven new routes starting April 30, aimed at improving connectivity between its Rapid KL On-Demand services and major rail networks like KTM Komuter and KLIA Transit.

In a statement today, it said the new routes are set to benefit commuters and transit passengers, particularly those from Kajang, Bangi and Salak Tinggi.

The new routes include connections from KTM Kajang-Jalan Reko; KTM UKM-UKM; Bandar Tasik Kesuma-Bandar Rinching; KTM Bangi-Bandar Bukit Mahkota; MRT 16 Sierra-Taman D’Alpinia; LRT Putra Heights-Rimbayu/Bandar Saujana Putra and Salak Tinggi KLIA Transit-Kota Warisan.

Rapid Bus acting chief executive Officer Ku Jamil Zakaria said the move would enhance the commuter experience by offering seamless transitions to their next destinations, improving journey planning and providing more efficient first and last-mile connections.

“It would be an added convenience for commuters using public transportation beyond the existing Rapid KL bus and train services,” he added.

Rapid Bus also operates Rapid KL buses as well as the MRT/LRT feeder buses.

Since the launch of Rapid KL On-Demand in January 2024, 34 zones have been operational across the Klang Valley, with daily ridership peaking at 7,442 passengers.

The service offers guaranteed seating through the Mobi, Trek Rides or Kummute apps (depending on the area), operating from 6.00 am to 11.30 pm, with a promotional fare of RM1.

For more details, visit official Rapid KL social media channels or myrapid.com.my. — Bernama