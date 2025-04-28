KUDAT, April 28 — A primary school teacher claimed trial in a Sessions Court here on Monday to eight charges of committing sexual physical assaults against four pupils.

Lowoyon Elod Jiviol, 33, who appeared before judge A. Akhiruddin @ Boy Acho, was charged under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

The indictment provides for a jail sentence of up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

Lowoyon was accused of committing the offences on the two boys and two girls at a school between 7.30am and 8am between December 30, 2024 and January 3.

The court released Lowoyon on RM2,000 bail for each charge and with one local surety.

His case will be mentioned back on May 14.

Lowoyon was represented by counsel Sylyester Kuan.

Meanwhile, 38-year-old man pleaded not guilty in a Magistrate’s Court here on Monday to causing hurt.

Elbie Andrew, who appeared before magistrate Marilyn Kelvin, was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

The alleged offence carries a jail term of up to one year or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Elbie was alleged to have injured a 37-year-old victim at a building at Batu 2 Keramat here at 1am on November 29, 2019.

The court fixed June 23 for pre-trial case management.

Elbie was released on RM1,700 bail with two local sureties, pending disposal of the case. — The Borneo Post