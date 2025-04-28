GEORGE TOWN, April 28 — Water supply has been restored to 99 per cent of the areas affected by the scheduled disruption in Penang as of 10am today.

The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) said that water supply has been restored to about 337,000 out of the 341,708 affected users.

“The PBAPP is striving to restore water supply as soon as possible to neighbourhoods located at the end of the distribution line and elevated areas in the Barat Daya district.

“Users in the districts of Seberang Perai Utara, Seberang Perai Tengah, Seberang Perai Selatan and Timur Laut who still face water supply issues can contact the PBAPP 24-Hour Call Centre at 04-2558255 and 04-5096509,” it said in the statement posted on Facebook today.

The scheduled disruption, which began at 10 pm last Friday, is scheduled to end tomorrow, affecting 341,708 accounts across five districts.

It was implemented to facilitate 23 water supply service improvement projects benefiting around 465,000 consumers served by the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant, involving a cost of RM25 million. — Bernama