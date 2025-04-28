MELAKA, April 28 — A group of six Food Panda delivery riders in Melaka assisted police in apprehending a robbery suspect, motivated not by a desire for recognition but to protect the reputation of their profession.

One of the riders, Muhammad Haikal Mohd Yasin, 22, said they acted after discovering that the suspect had been impersonating a Food Panda rider by carrying the company’s food delivery bag.

“The actions of this criminal could lead the public to wrongly associate delivery riders with crime, even though we work tirelessly, regardless of the weather, to earn an honest living,” he said.

Thankfully, he said they were able to help the police catch the perpetrator, though it involved some struggle, but fortunately, nothing serious occurred.

Muhammad Haikal, who has been delivering for Food Panda for about eight months, was speaking after receiving a certificate of appreciation from the Melaka police chief, Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar, during the monthly assembly at the Melaka police contingent headquarters today.

He added that the recognition would inspire him to continue assisting the authorities in tackling crime.

Another rider, Abdul Aziz Ibrahim, 55, explained that prior to the April 23 robbery incident, he had been contacted by police to assist in locating a suspect who was allegedly impersonating a Food Panda delivery rider.

“I was contacted by the Special Investigation Division (D9) from the Melaka police district headquarters, who asked for help in catching the suspect. This led me to set up a WhatsApp group with trusted Food Panda riders,” he said.

On the day of the robbery, after receiving information about the suspect’s involvement, the group set off from their respective locations to track him down, he added.

Abdul Aziz, who has been a Food Panda rider for five years, has previously assisted the police in combating crime in his area, but said this was the first time he received official recognition.

A viral video, lasting over 40 seconds, showed the suspect in a black shirt being detained by several delivery riders and members of the public before being handed over to the police. — Bernama