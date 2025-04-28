KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Malaysia is intensifying efforts to strengthen collaboration within Asean and with neighbouring nations such as the Maldives, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that while Malaysia prioritises closer ties within Asean, it must also extend engagement beyond the region to friendly countries that share common aspirations for development and prosperity.

“In this context, the Maldives represents an important partner. We value not only the longstanding people-to-people ties between Malaysia and Maldives but also see tremendous potential to expand our collaboration in trade, investment, digital innovation, and environmental sustainability,” he said in his keynote address at the Maldives-Malaysia Business Forum 2025 here today.

Also present was Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu, who was on his first official visit to Malaysia, since becoming President in November 2023, at Anwar’s invitation.

Anwar said Malaysia and the Maldives have been longtime friends, sharing familiarity in policies, political systems and strong bilateral ties.

“With the current government leadership in the Maldives, there is now a clear determination to move the country up the ladder with greater policy clarity,” he added.

Earlier, Anwar and Muizzu witnessed the exchange of three memoranda of understanding and two exchange of notes covering various sectors to strengthen cooperation for mutual benefit.

In 2024, Malaysia’s total trade with the Maldives increased by 4.3 per cent to US$189 million (RM862.7 million) from US$180.9 million (RM827.3 million) in 2023, making the archipelagic nation Malaysia’s sixth-largest trading partner among South Asian countries. — Bernama