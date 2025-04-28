SEREMBAN, April 28 — The Negeri Sembilan government, particularly the local authority concerned, has been urged to expedite the processing of the Planning Approval application for the construction of an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven container port in Port Dickson (PD).

Anthony Loke (PH-Chennah) said the project is a crucial catalyst for the development of Negeri Sembilan, particularly in advancing the Malaysia Vision Valley (MVV) 2.0 initiative, and in strengthening the state’s industrial sector.

“I have been informed that the investment for the project from a private company has been secured and the funding to build the port is already available. Therefore, I hope the State Executive Council and the Port Dickson Municipal Council, will give serious attention to the development of this project.

“I jokingly told the Prime Minister that Port Dickson has the word ‘Port’ in its name but there is no actual port, only a jetty. We hope this container port will be realised, as it will be the first container port development within the state’s maritime boundary,” he said when debating the motion of thanks for the Royal Address at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Loke, who is also Transport Minister and Seremban MP, further expressed hope that the state government would prioritise approval of semiconductor investments under the MVV 2.0 project, to ensure the sector continues to grow, especially given the current high demand for semiconductors.

He added that Negeri Sembilan could also seize the opportunity to develop an industrial park through the collaboration under the ‘Two Countries, Twin Parks’ project between China and Malaysia, for which a memorandum of understanding was recently signed.

Meanwhile, Datuk Saiful Yazan Sulaiman (BN-Johol) proposed the establishment of a special state investment team to explore alternative markets such as the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa, while enhancing facilities for investors in green technology and automation in line with the digitalisation agenda.

He also suggested that government-linked companies should become more aggressive in driving the state’s economy, rather than relying solely on conventional business models, as the world is rapidly moving towards AI and data-driven economies.

Opposition Leader Mohamad Hanifah Abu Baker (PN–Labu) voiced concern over the rising use of vape among the younger generation in the state, viewing it as a serious threat to public health.

Tensions rose briefly when Mohamad Hanifah questioned the allocation of only 20 minutes for his debate speech, compared to other states where opposition leaders are given up to 45 minutes.

Following this, Negeri Sembilan State Assembly Speaker Datuk MK Ibrahim Abd Rahman reprimanded Mohamad Hanifah and clarified that the speaking time allotted was the same for all State Assembly members (ADUNs). — Bernama