PUTRAJAYA, April 28 — Former popular nasyid singer Yasin Sulaiman’s life took an unexpected turn today when he narrowly avoided a life sentence and the harsh punishment of 16 strokes of the cane.

The Court of Appeal’s ruling today marks a new chapter in Yasin’s life, offering him the opportunity for personal transformation after a challenging journey through the legal system.

After spending three years behind bars, Yasin, whose full name is Muhammad Yasin Sulaiman, found himself overwhelmed with relief when the Court of Appeal overturned the High Court’s August 2024 decision.

The three-judge panel, led by Datuk Che Mohd Ruzima Ghazali, ruled in favour of Yasin’s final appeal, sparing him from a sentence that could have shaped the remainder of his life.

Instead, the appellate court decided that Yasin would be placed under the care of Hospital Bahagia in Ulu Kinta, Perak, where his rehabilitation would be overseen by medical experts, as authorised by the Sultan of Selangor.

The emotional moment in court was marked by a symbolic gesture from Yasin, who, after hearing the verdict, was reported by Sinar Harian to have sent a “flying kiss” to his family and his lawyer, Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, expressing his gratitude for their unwavering support.

His family, gathered in the public gallery, broke into smiles and performed a sujud syukur (prostration of gratitude), thankful for the court’s decision and the hope it represented.

The ruling comes after a complex legal battle that saw Yasin, once the beloved voice behind the hit song Mimpi Laila face a series of charges related to drugs.

In August 2024, the High Court convicted Yasin and sentenced him to life imprisonment and 16 strokes of the cane for possession of cannabis, cultivating cannabis plants, and using dangerous drugs.

However, in an unexpected twist, the Court of Appeal chose to reinstate the decision of the Sessions Court that had acquitted Yasin, providing him a second chance at life.

Yasin was arrested on March 24, 2022 for possessing 193.7 grams of cannabis and cultivating 17 cannabis plants at a condominium in Kota Damansara, Selangor.

He was also accused of self-administering a dangerous drug.

While the charges carried severe penalties, the Sessions Court had ruled in Yasin’s favour, ultimately sparing him from a prison sentence.

However, the prosecution appealed, and the High Court’s reversal of this decision led to Yasin’s brief imprisonment.

But now, with the Court of Appeal’s decision, Yasin is given the opportunity for rehabilitation, rather than facing the grim fate of a lifetime behind bars.

The sentence of rehabilitation, under medical supervision, offers him the chance to recover, reflect, and rebuild his life.

This shift from punishment to reform underscores the court’s belief in second chances — a theme that is particularly poignant for Yasin’s family, who have stood by him throughout the trial.