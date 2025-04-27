KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Selangor PAS Youth chief Mohamed Sukri Omar has urged the allegedly “marginalised” Malays in Singapore to continue fighting for their rights in education and economy, and to preserve their cultural identity.

Accused of attempting to influence Singapore’s ongoing general election, he said he fully respects the country’s sovereignty and laws and stressed that he had no intention to do so, either directly or indirectly.

“I stand firmly by the principle that any change must occur through peaceful means, in full respect of the law, and with the dignity of all parties upheld,” he wrote on Facebook.

“I call upon the Malay community in Singapore to continue striving with wisdom and prudence, to strengthen education, empower the economy, preserve cultural identity, and contribute actively to the development of their own nation.”

He insisted that upholding justice, dignity, and the future of a people is not an act of “foreign interference” when done with courtesy, principle, and love for humanity, without coercion or political incitement.

Mohamed Sukri emphasised that Malays in Singapore deserve fair and equitable opportunities in all aspects of life as full citizens.

He also asserted that speaking out against injustice is a moral and religious obligation, and that defending the Malay-Muslim identity strengthens genuine social justice rather than threatens peace.

“My calls and concerns were never aimed at intervening in the electoral affairs, but rather stem from my moral responsibility as a Muslim and as a person deeply concerned for the plight of the Malay-Muslim community in Singapore — a community increasingly marginalised in various aspects, whether in education, economy, or cultural freedom,” he said.

He also urged Singaporeans to view his calls through the lens of “love for the community and for humanity at large”, rather than through the “narrow lens of political suspicion”.

On Friday, Singapore told Meta to block local access to several Facebook posts by foreigners allegedly attempting to influence the city-state’s upcoming election.

The posts were made by two leaders from the Malaysian Islamist party PAS, and an ex-Singaporean who is now an Australian citizen.

PAS treasurer Datuk Iskandar Abdul Samad has since slammed Singapore government’s attempt to link his Islamist party and the opposition Workers’ Party (WP) — calling it “preposterous and counterproductive”.