TAPAH, April 27 — Newly elected Ayer Kuning assemblyman Mohamad Yusri Bakir has pledged to carry out his duties with dedication and to fulfil the promises outlined in his election manifesto.

Speaking after his victory in the by-election for the state seat, Mohamad Yusri said his immediate priority is to begin work on implementing the pledges he made to improve the well-being of constituents.

“Insya-Allah, everything we’ve committed to in the manifesto will be pursued until it reaches a level that brings comfort and benefit to the people of Ayer Kuning,” he told reporters after the announcement of the results of the by-election at Dewan Merdeka here last night.

Also known as Ustaz Yusri, the elected assemblyman also expressed gratitude to the election machinery and grassroots supporters who worked tirelessly to secure a win for Barisan Nasional (BN).

He also plans to begin his post-election outreach by visiting his hometown of Kampung Tersusun Haji Tahir in Temoh tomorrow morning to meet the constituents.

Mohamad Yusri secured a 5,006-vote majority after polling 11,065 votes in the three-cornered by-election.

His closest rival, Abd Muhaimin Malek of Perikatan Nasional received 6,059 votes, while Bawani KS of Parti Sosialis Malaysia garnered 1,106 votes. — Bernama