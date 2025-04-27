SEPANG, April 27 — Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu has arrived in Malaysia for a four-day official visit to the country.

Muizzu, accompanied by Maldivian Cabinet ministers and senior government officials landed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here at 5.31pm today.

Upon arrival, he was greeted by a guard of honour consisting of 28 officers and men from the First Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment (Ceremonial) at the Bunga Raya Complex at 6.05pm.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, who is the Minister In Attendance for the visit, was present to welcome the delegation.

Muizzu’s maiden visit to Malaysia since becoming president in November 2023, was at the invitation of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

According to Wisma Putra, Muizzu will be accorded an official welcoming ceremony at Perdana Putra Complex tomorrow, followed by a meeting with Anwar.

Both leaders are expected to take stock of Malaysia–Maldives bilateral relations and explore further collaboration, particularly in trade and investment, the halal industry, education, tourism, and youth and sports.

During the visit, both leaders will witness the exchange of three Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) -Cooperation in the field of Tourism, Cooperation in the field of Sports and Cooperation in the field of Health - as well as two Exchange of Notes (EoN) in the areas of Diplomatic Training and the establishment of Bilateral Consultation between Malaysia and the Republic of Maldives.

On Tuesday, Muizzu will be conferred an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Islamic Leadership and Madani Development by the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM).

It will be conferred by Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, as the Constitutional Head of IIUM.

In conjunction with the conferment, Muizzu is then scheduled to deliver a public lecture entitled “The Intellectual Renaissance: Unveiling the Scientific and Modern Developments of Islamic Civilisation”.

In 2024, Malaysia’s total trade with Maldives increased by 4.3 per cent to RM862.7 million (US$189 million) from RM827.3 million (US$180.9 million) in 2023, making the archipelagic state Malaysia’s sixth largest trading partner among South Asian countries. — Bernama