KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — A foul odour coming from a house in Semenyih, Selangor, led to the discovery of two bodies lying on the living room floor of a house Friday night.

Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said the two bodies were found following a report lodged by a man at 8.43 pm, following a foul odour emanating from his sister’s house.

He said with the assistance of the Fire and Rescue Department, the police team entered the complainant’s sister’s house, where they found the complainant’s sister and her nephew lying on the floor. The medical team confirmed that both had died.

“A check of the deceased’s house found no signs of ransacking. At the time of the incident, the house was locked from the inside. The motive behind the incident is still under investigation.

“Police seized several items for further investigation. No arrests have been made at this time, but detailed statements from family members and witnesses will be recorded to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Naazron said preliminary information indicated the complainant’s 53-year-old sister had been living with her 25-year-old nephew and had not been seen in their neighbourhood for nearly 10 days.

“Their bodies were sent to the Serdang Hospital Forensic Department, and the post-mortem examination was completed at 2.30 pm today. The cause of death was determined to be suffocation,” he said.

Naazron said the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. The public is urged to come forward with any information on the case by contacting the nearest police station or the Investigating Officer, ASP Umesh Ratnam Kumar, at 012-6114900. — Bernama