LONDON, April 26 — The United Kingdom (UK) has agreed to collaborate with Malaysia in various fields, including technology and new energy management, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said the matter was mentioned during his courtesy call on UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero on the sidelines of the plenary session of the Summit of the Future of Energy Security at Lancaster House here yesterday.

“We want to learn about the system and how they make exchanges or trading between the UK and countries in the European region.

“They have agreed to collaborate, and we will follow through with the results of that discussions at the officer level.

“They will provide us with detailed information on the officers, ministries, or agencies involved in the discussions,” he said to reporters after attending the ministerial plenary session of the Summit of the Future of Energy Security at Lancaster House here yesterday.

Regarding the ministerial plenary session yesterday, Fadillah said it provided an opportunity for participants to present their views in determining the direction that have been planned by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the UK, especially in energy security.

“Do we want to continue as we are, or is there a direction that needs to be determined to ensure that energy security becomes a main agenda, and how do we plan its implementation so that it benefits all countries?” he said.

On the development of the country's renewable energy targets, Fadillah said it currently stands at 28 per cent, and various efforts are being made by the government to achieve 70 per cent by 2050.

“Our current focus is on solar energy because it is the fastest compared to gas or turbines, which take around three years to build. Right now, we have the Large Scale Solar (LSS5) and LSS6 programmes,” he said.

LSS is a competitive bidding programme aimed at reducing the Levelised Cost of Electricity (LCOE) for the development of large-scale photovoltaic solar plants, and the Energy Commission is the implementing agency for this initiative.

In addition, the Deputy Prime Minister said the government is also focusing on energy-saving approaches which include the use of suitable materials and the emphasis on good practices by all parties, such as switching off appliances when not in use.

“Smart systems can also be used — this is one of our focus areas. In addition to supplying energy and upgrading transmission lines, we also encourage the use of more efficient systems.

“These measures will help ensure the country maintains energy supply security and affordability for consumers, which in turn allows us to protect the environment,” he said.

Fadillah, who arrived here on Wednesday for a three-day working visit, later performed Friday prayers at Malaysia Hall with the Muslim community before meeting the Malaysian diaspora in the UK at the Malaysian High Commission here, last night.

Today, he is scheduled to visit the Blyth Offshore Windfarm in Newcastle, a coastal wind farm, to explore new energy potentials that Malaysia can harness. — Bernama