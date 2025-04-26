IPOH, April 26 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) has allocated about RM5.46 million (RM 5,459,690) for development and infrastructure upgrades in Teluk Intan.

Minister Nga Kor Ming said the funds would support projects under the Teluk Intan Municipal Council (MPTI) and the New Village Development Projects.

Of the total, RM4.16 million (RM4,159,690) has been allocated for 22 development projects in Chinese new villages across the Hilir Perak district, while RM300,000 will fund the construction of a covered badminton court in Kampung Baru Pasir Bedamar, he said.

A further RM1 million has been allocated to upgrade the Glutton Square Baru Food Court, with the works to be overseen by MPTI, Nga said.

He made the announcement in a statement issued during a working visit to Teluk Intan as part of the ministry’s Sentuhan Kasih 3.0 programme.

He also inspected progress at the food court site and later officiated the badminton court, which was completed on Nov 25. — Bernama