SHAH ALAM, April 26 — The eviction of a former civil servant from the Selangor Forestry Department (JPNS) quarters in Sungai Buloh will be carried out in a considerate manner, adhering fully to legal procedures, state secretary Datuk Dr Ahmad Fadzli Ahmad Tajuddin said.

He said the move considers humanitarian aspects, in line with the principles of Malaysia Madani.

The issue follows a viral TikTok video over six minutes long, featuring the individual who has been residing in the JPNS quarters despite leaving the civil service in 2015.

Ahmad Fadzli said the quarters are meant exclusively for active civil servants and JPNS had previously granted extensions and opportunities for him to vacate.

The state government also clarified that the former officer has been receiving monthly financial aid from the Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) to help ease his living expenses.

Despite the strict regulations surrounding the management of government assets, Ahmad Fadzli said the state remains concerned about the individual's welfare.

Efforts are underway to assist him in finding alternative housing, in coordination with the Selangor Housing and Property Board (LPHS) and other relevant agencies, he added. — Bernama