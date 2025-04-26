KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Police seized more than 75 kilogrammes (kg) of marijuana buds, worth RM2.64 million, believed to be bound for sale in Europe during an inspection of a rented house used as a storage facility in Bukit Changgang in Banting, Selangor.

A check on the house on Wednesday was carried out following the arrest of a 34-year-old local man and another 38-year-old Chinese national, believed to be the main masterminds in the drug trafficking syndicate.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) acting director DCP Mat Zani @ Mohd Salahuddin Che Ali said both suspects were arrested on the same day, one at a coffee shop in Sepang, Selangor at 5.25am and another in a house in Kota Warisan, Sepang at 6.15am.

“A search of the main room of the house found 144 transparent plastic packages containing suspected marijuana buds, with a total weight of 75.51 kgs.

“They used the rented house or homestay, with a daily rate of RM180, as a store for the drugs before distributing them to the European market. Based on information obtained, this syndicate is believed to have been active since early January,” he said in a statement here, yesterday.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 while the Chinese national who was arrested is also being investigated if he used valid travel documents to enter the country.

“Action under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988 has also been taken after a sum of cash in various currencies worth RM25,327 was seized.

“Both suspects are now being detained to assist in further investigations and the JSJN is also actively hunting down other remaining members who are still at large to ensure this syndicate is completely paralysed,” he added. — Bernama