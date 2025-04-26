HULU SELANGOR, April 26 — The loss of Malaysia’s last Sumatran rhinoceros should serve as a wake-up call to protect other endangered species, particularly the Malayan tapir, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said today.

According to Astro Awani, the minister warned that without clear and coordinated efforts to protect the species from the pressures of development, the Malayan tapir could meet the same fate.

“It’s a reminder to us all, without comprehensive efforts and strong commitment, it’s not impossible that the tapir, if not properly protected, could also fall victim to unsustainable development,” he was quoted as saying.

Nik Nazmi also expressed appreciation to the Selangor government for allocating RM1.6 million from its Biodiversity and Forest Conservation financial incentive fund to the state’s Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) for tapir conservation efforts.

He made these remarks during a visit to the Sungai Dusun Wildlife Conservation Centre today, in conjunction with World Tapir Day celebrations.

The Malayan tapir, or Tapirus indicus, is one of Malaysia’s iconic wildlife species and is fully protected under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716).

As reported by Astro Awani, between 2020 and 2024, a total of 112 Malayan tapirs were killed in road accidents involving federal roads, state roads and highways.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad listens to a briefing by Sungai Dusun Wildlife Conservation Centre head Mohd Adli Ahmad. — Bernama pic

The species is currently listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species as well as the 2017 Red List of Mammals for Peninsular Malaysia.

Malaysia lost its last Sumatran rhinoceros, named Iman, on November 23, 2019.