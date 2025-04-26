BINTULU, April 26 — Two residents escaped unharmed after a fire broke out at a fourth-floor apartment unit in a six-storey building along Jalan Tun Hussein Onn early this morning.



The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) received the emergency call at 4.54am and arrived at the scene by 5.10am.





The fire was brought under control by 5.20am and fully extinguished by 6.24am.Zone 5 Bomba Chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad confirmed the incident involved a 30-by-32-foot apartment unit at Block 2 of Junction 5 Apartment, which suffered approximately 70 per cent damage.“The firefighting team carried out an offensive operation using the building’s dry riser system, water from a fire engine, and nearby hydrants to prevent the blaze from spreading,” he said in a statement today.The two occupants, aged 37, and 34, managed to escape safely before firefighters arrived.No injuries were reported.Wan Kamarudin added that a full evacuation of the apartment block was also carried out as a precautionary measure.“Our priority is always the safety of residents. The quick action of our teams helped prevent further escalation,” he said.A total of 18 personnel from Bintulu and Kidurong Fire Stations were involved, assisted by police.The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the estimated losses have yet to be determined. — The Borneo Post