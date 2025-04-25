KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 – Nurul Izzah Anwar has today denied lodging any report with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) against a social media user called Aliff Ahmad.

In a statement on Facebook, the PKR vice-president said she does not know Aliff personally and has never met him, nor is she aware of his source of income.

“However, it is clear that he should not be investigated merely for making a challenge or statement such as the one mentioned about me,” she said.

“I wish to emphasise that neither I nor any of my officers have lodged any report with the MCMC against Aliff, as alleged.”

The daughter of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also called for caution in making public accusations that could harm reputations without sufficient basis.

She said that all parties should stand by the truth and avoid undermining credibility through baseless claims.

Aliff had previously offered on social media to scrutinise Nurul Izzah’s background, amid questions over her source of income.

He later said he was summoned by the MCMC over his posts.