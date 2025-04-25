JOHOR BAHRU, April 25 — The Johor government has decided to declare Monday (April 28) a special holiday for the entire state as a sign of support and to commemorate Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) excellent footballing achievements.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi posted his congratulations on Facebook to Johor Regent, Tunku Mahkota Ismail for his vision, planning and extraordinary effort to turn JDT into a prestigious club, not only in Malaysia but throughout Asia.

He added JDT’s fifth Malaysia Cup win was at hand, after the team emerged victorious in 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2023.

“Alhamdulillah...congratulations JDT for making it to the Malaysia Cup 2024-2025 final against Sri Pahang this Saturday (April 26),” he said, as he urged Southern Tiger fans to show up at Bukit Jalil National Stadium to be the team’s 12th player for the final.

He also invited fans to join JDT’s celebrations for winning their 11th consecutive Super League title at 8 at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium at 8 pm, April 27.

“Let’s rock Sultan Ibrahim Stadium on Sunday, April 27 from 8 pm and celebrate “Chapter 2: The 11”. Let’s all join in the fun, wave our state flag and celebrate our pride and joy, Johor Darul Ta’zim,” he added. — Bernama