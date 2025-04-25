KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — A mother of two who was previously sentenced to two months in jail by the Magistrate’s Court here for stealing groceries from a supermarket, breathed a sigh of relief when the High Court today released her after her sentence was reduced to six days in jail.

Judge K. Muniandy made the decision after finding that the two-month jail sentence handed down to Lini Ahmat, 38, by the Magistrate’s Court on April 21, was heavy compared to the offence committed.

“The accused also admitted that she stole out of desperation and the jail sentence that she had served for six days was sufficient, the accused was released today,” the judge said adding that the court used its jurisdiction to review the decision of the Magistrate’s Court.

Before reducing the sentence, Judge Muniandy asked the accused several times if she was aware that stealing was an offence, as well as advising her to find a job to support herself.

The woman admitted her guilt and said she had repented and was waiting to work as a cook in the food court of a shopping mall after her release.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Izalina Abdullah said the sentence handed down to Lini was excessive according to the current sentencing development, where usually accused who have pleaded guilty will be sentenced to a fine or jail term for a week.

Lawyer Collin Andrew of the National Legal Aid Foundation, representing Lin, said his client had repented and regretted her actions and asked for a two-month jail sentence for the woman to be replaced with a period of imprisonment that had been served since April 19.

“The client has been in jail for six days since she was arrested on the day of the incident, April 19, the facts of the case show that most of the stolen items were food and basic necessities. There was no loss involved because all the goods that were seized had been returned to the supermarket,” said Andrew.

On April 21, Lini was charged with stealing 30 items including snacks, personal care products and daily necessities worth RM374.69 from a supermarket in Brickfields, near here.

The charge was filed under Section 380 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine, if convicted. — Bernama