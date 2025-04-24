KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The timeline for completion of the Aerotrain project at KL International Airport (KLIA) is completely unrelated to the recent privatisation of Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), said its chairman Nungsari Ahmad Radhi.

Dismissing speculation that a delay was linked to the company’s privatisation, the chairman attributed it to multiple changes in government and leadership over the years.

“In my view, any professional would know how to deal with obsolescence and replacement, and would make sure of its timely execution.

“No, it has nothing to do with privatisation. The time taken was due to too many changes in government since recent years, which impacted the decision-making process,” he told Bernama in an exclusive interview recently.

He noted that a decision to replace the Aerotrain was made as early as 2016, but subsequent political shifts in 2018 until 2022 caused delays in implementation.

“Over the past six years, we’ve had five prime ministers, five chairmen, and five chief executive officers. Every time there is a change, it affects the decision-making process.

“While management was aware of the need to replace the train and recommended it, circumstances beyond our control slowed the process,” he explained.

The chairman assured that the Aerotrain project is now progressing as scheduled, with testing currently underway.

“Everything is in place. The train is on the track, the power supply is ready and testing is ongoing. Since it’s a public transport system, we must obtain approval from the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) and the service is expected to be operational by the second quarter of this year,” he said.

The Aerotrain, which serves as a vital mode of transport between the airport terminals, was suspended in March 2023 for maintenance and upgrading works after a breakdown, with an initial promise to restore service in time for the new year.

The service, which had been in operation for 25 years, has been a backbone of KLIA’s internal transport network since 1998.

In January this year, MAHB announced that the Aerotrain service would resume in the second quarter of 2025. — Bernama