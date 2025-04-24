KOTA BARU, April 24 — The Kelantan government will use innovative technology to implement a biogas project to dispose of solid waste in a more efficient and environmentally-friendly way.

State Local Government, Housing, Health, and Environment Committee chairman, Hilmi Abdullah, explained that the project will use a high-tech Material Recovery Facility (MRF) to separate organic and non-organic waste while organic waste is processed to produce biogas to power turbines for electricity generation.

He was answering a question from Datuk Shaari Mat Hussain (Bersatu–Paloh) regarding the state’s move to manage solid waste at the First Sitting of the Third Term of the 15th Kelantan State Legislative Assembly (DUN) at the Kota Darulnaim Complex here today.

He added that waste management company, Mubaarakan Sdn Bhd (PSPM) has been running a Black Soldier Fly (BSF) farming project for three years, using fly larvae as an alternative livestock feed

Furthermore, the state government has introduced landfill recovery technology, to excavate and process old waste to extend the lifespan of current landfill sites, eliminating the need to seek new landfill locations for long-term waste disposal.

The Kelantan government is committed to assisting the agricultural industry in accessing international markets through collaborations with government departments, government-linked companies, and federal agencies like Mardi (Malaysian Agricultural Research and Devt Institute) and Fama.

State Agriculture, Agro-Food Industry, and Commodities exco, Datuk Tuan Mohd Saripudin Tuan Ismail, highlighted efforts such as promoting Kelantanese agro-food industry products at expos and exhibitions, including the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture, and Agrotourism Exhibition (MAHA), the Asean Halal Expo (AHEX) in Thailand, and Malaysia Fest in Singapore.

He was replying to a question by Mohd Fauzi Abdullah (PAS-Manek Urai) on government initiatives to help farmers, breeders and agro entrepreneurs.

The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) played a key role in supporting farmers by distributing 170 metric tons of melons from Kampung Banggol to the Klang Valley, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, and Pahang.

Besides, government agencies also provide support including grants and infrastructure through the Young Agropreneur Grant, partnerships with Petronas Dagangan to expand product marketing in selected Petronas Kedai Mesra outlets as well as with TikTok Shop in 2024 to enhance digital literacy and marketing skills among local entrepreneurs, involving 80 Fama-registered companies, including three from Kelantan.

Kelantan is also intensifying efforts to generate state revenue through additional initiatives, including utilising non-radioactive rare earth elements (NR-REE) to ensure sustainable economic growth.

Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Mohamed Fadzli Hassan stated that the current focus includes developing green hydrogen energy. Studies are underway, and several investors have expressed interest in green hydrogen projects in Kelantan, aligning with the national aspiration to achieve net-zero carbon emissions.

In reply to a supplementary question from Mohd Saizol Ismail (PAS–Salor) today, he also mentioned that the Kelantan Land and Mines Office has received mineral tenure applications from the Kelantan Menteri Besar Corporation (PMBK) for land owned by the agency itself.

The applications have been approved by the state authority for NR-REE mining proposals and studies are being conducted to establish an NR-REE processing plant in the state.

Additionally, the solar energy industry is a key focus due to high investor interest. The state is identifying collaborations with local and international investors to expand the solar energy sector and to develop the carbon credit industry by seeking capable investors to implement it. — Bernama