KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman will find out on June 25 whether he succeeds in overturning his conviction and sentence for criminal breach of trust (CBT), misappropriation of property, and money laundering.

The Court of Appeal fixed the date during case management today, according to deputy public prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin.

The former youth and sports minister, 33, was sentenced in November 2023 to seven years’ jail, two strokes of the rotan, and a RM10 million fine after being found guilty on four charges linked to his time as Bersatu Youth chief.

Among the charges: abetting CBT involving RM1 million from Bersatu Youth (Armada) funds, misusing RM120,000 from an Armada Bumi Bersatu Enterprise account, and laundering RM100,000 in illicit proceeds.

The appeal was heard by a three-judge panel led by Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim, with both sides presenting submissions over three days.

If the appeal is allowed, Syed Saddiq will walk free — though prosecutors can still take the case to the Federal Court.

If the appeal is dismissed, the Federal Court remains his final legal recourse.