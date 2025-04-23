KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — The introduction of the Jalur Gemilang badge on students’ uniforms is expected to become a powerful catalyst for fostering patriotism and love for the nation among Malaysia’s younger generation.

Education director-general Datuk Azman Adnan said that although the badge is a small addition to the school uniform, it holds great significance by instilling a daily sense of national pride in students.

He said the initiative also plays a vital role in nurturing patriotism through symbolic, psychological and values-based education, while further strengthening unity among Malaysia’s multiracial society.

“The Jalur Gemilang badge is a symbol of pride for our children, reminding them each day of their love for Malaysia. Wearing it daily reinforces their identity as Malaysians. When they compete on international stages, they carry the Malaysian flag with pride, becoming little ambassadors for the nation,” he said.

Azman also emphasised that the badge symbolically represents national unity, reflecting the spirit of Malaysia’s 13 states and one Federal Territory coming together as one.

“It is about strengthening our solidarity as Malaysians to be actively involved in nation-building efforts for the future,” he said when appearing as a guest on the ‘Ruang Bicara’ programme on Bernama TV last night.

Azman added that psychologically, daily practices such as wearing the badge, singing the national anthem ‘Negaraku’ and reciting the Rukun Negara pledge will gradually instil a deep sense of responsibility and patriotism in students.

“When these practices are instilled from childhood and continued into adulthood, they will not only manifest in words but also in actions — transforming patriotism from theory into daily living,” he said.

The Education Ministry (MoE) announced recently that the wearing of the Jalur Gemilang badge would be implemented in stages across all its educational institutions, beginning yesterday.

The move involves government and government-aided schools, matriculation colleges and teacher training institutes, with the aim of strengthening the spirit of patriotism among students and educators. — Bernama