KIULU, April 23 — The main road connecting Tamparuli and Kiulu has once again been cut off following a landslide caused by continuous heavy rain, affecting the movement of villagers and road users.

Tuaran Public Works Department (JKR) closed the road at KM2.45 as the temporary access road had collapsed and to allow for repair works to proceed.

Kiulu assemblyman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai visited the affected area this morning to assess the situation and get updates.

During the visit, he urged JKR to immediately build a new temporary access road to ease public movement without disrupting the ongoing repair works on the collapsed section.

“I understand the difficulties faced by Kiulu residents following the road closure and I hope the temporary access can be completed as soon as possible for the convenience of road users, especially those working outside Kiulu and students who need to get to school,” he said.

The Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment also expressed concern about the impact of the incident on Kiulu’s tourism sector, which is one of the key economic drivers for the community.

“We do not want Kiulu’s tourism activities to be affected. This road is crucial for tourists to access the eco-tourism spots in the area,” he said.

He shared that JKR and contractors have given their assurance that the temporary access would be constructed.

He said regular meetings with the JKR director and district engineer are being held to ensure follow-up actions on various road damage issues along the main Kiulu road are carried out properly.

“While I understand the challenges faced by JKR as they are also dealing with similar problems elsewhere, I hope a solution can be found soon to ensure the safety and smooth travel of Kiulu residents,” he said.

Joniston stressed he will continue to closely monitor the progress of the repair works and ensure that all relevant parties carry out their responsibilities.

He added that in his latest engagement session with JKR Tuaran, he had requested more frequent monitoring be carried out along Kiulu’s main roads.

“This is important so that early signs of landslides can be detected and prompt action can be taken to prevent worse incidents,” he added.

Meanwhile, Joniston also called on Kiulu residents to stay cautious when using alternative roads while waiting for the repair works to be fully completed.

The alternative routes available are Jalan KK-Kudat, Jalan Stesen TV Lawamandau, Jalan Bungoliu Logkou Timbok, Jalan Kiulu Logkou Lama, and Jalan Kiulu Lawamandau to reach Pekan Kiulu. — The Borneo Post