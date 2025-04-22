KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 – Railway operator Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) has reported rejected a proposal to change its name, calling the move unnecessary and outdated.

In a statement cited by Free Malaysia Today, KTMB said its name carries historical significance and is central to the company’s corporate identity, although it is not used as the main consumer brand.

“KTMB, established in 1885, has a rich history that is integral to Malaysia’s development. Its name, Keretapi Tanah Melayu, reflects this legacy.

“However, as Malaysia has evolved, so has KTMB,” the company reportedly said.

KTMB said it has improved its services over the years to embrace modernisation, such as introducing the Electric Train Service (ETS) and enhancing the KTM Komuter network as well as KTM Intercity.

The response came after a former journalist suggested the name change — highlighting that “keretapi” refers to archaic trains, while the country is no longer called “Tanah Melayu”.

However, KTMB described the name change suggestion as thoughtful public feedback and said it welcomed the opportunity to clarify any public misconceptions.

“While the name Keretapi Tanah Melayu reflects a historical context, KTMB’s services are forward-looking, embracing technological advancements and customer-centric improvements,” the company said.

It added that the corporate name preserves the company’s heritage, while branding for specific services is designed to meet current market needs.

KTMB said its focus remains on facilitating mobility and national development while honouring its historical identity.



