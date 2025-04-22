GEORGE TOWN, April 22 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) will conduct a siren test for the Malaysian Tsunami Early Warning System (SAATNM) at Masjid Jamek Ar-Rahman in Batu Ferringhi, near here tomorrow.

In a Facebook post today, MetMalaysia said the test is part of the Site Acceptance Test (SAT) and will take place from 9 am to noon.

“Residents in the surrounding areas are advised not to panic when they hear the siren, as it is only a test,” the department said.

MetMalaysia also said that any changes to the schedule will be announced if necessary. — Bernama