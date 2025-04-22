KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) reported that 99 per cent of all complaints received in the second half of 2024 (2H 2024) were successfully resolved, with 37 per cent of these cases resulting in airlines reversing their initial decisions in favour of consumers.

In a statement today, Mavcom said its bi-annual Consumer Report for 2H 2024 showed that a total of 2,613 complaints were received, a 34 per cent increase compared to 1,948 complaints registered in the corresponding period in 2H 2023.

It said that 2,581 complaints (99 per cent) were on airlines, while the remaining 32 (one per cent) involved airport services.

Malaysia Airlines accounted for the highest number of complaints among airlines, at 921, followed by AirAsia (611) and Batik Air (437).

Mavcom said that in terms of complaint resolution by domestic airlines, AirAsia, AirAsia X, Batik Air, Firefly, Malaysia Airlines, and MASwings successfully met the 90 per cent resolution target for closing complaints within 30 days.

“In contrast, foreign airlines reported a resolution rate of 54 per cent, highlighting there were still areas for improvement to ensure higher consumer satisfaction,” it said.

Mavcom executive chairman Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kasim said it is crucial that the industry not only meets growing demand but also upholds the rights of consumers as air travel continues to rebound.

“We urge all aviation players to place consumer needs at the forefront, particularly in resolving complaints effectively.

“Our survey findings indicate a positive trend in consumer awareness of their rights and improvement in the resolution efforts by Malaysian carriers,” he said.

Saripuddin said the continued collective effort by the aviation industry is necessary to further elevate consumer knowledge and protection. — Bernama