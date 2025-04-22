KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church who passed away yesterday, will be remembered not only as the first pope from the Global South, but as a moral voice of compassion, humility and justice in a turbulent world, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar posted on Facebook yesterday that Pope Francis’ commitment to interfaith understanding, environmental stewardship and the dignity of the marginalised resonated far beyond the Catholic Church.

“Pope Francis was a steadfast advocate for peace and his efforts to build bridges across faiths and cultures earned the respect of many, including in the Muslim world.

“He spoke with moral clarity on the immense suffering in Gaza, reminding the world that we must show the same compassion to all victims of violence, wherever they may be,” he said.

Anwar added that the Pope also championed the dignity of migrants and refugees, urging the international community to respond to their plight with humanity and conscience.

He said the Pope’s life of service and quiet strength brought to mind the words of the Bard: “His life was gentle, and the elements so mix’d in him that Nature might stand up and say to all the world, ‘This was a man’.”

On a very personal note, Anwar said he had the honour of visiting Pope Francis during his early days at the Vatican.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis.

“On behalf of the government and people of Malaysia, I extend our deepest condolences to the Holy See, to Catholics around the world, especially to the Catholic community in Malaysia.

“May his legacy endure,” he said.

According to international news reports, Pope Francis, the first pontiff from Latin America, died on Monday aged 88.

He had long battled various health issues, including ‘asthma-like respiratory crises’ associated with thrombocytopenia. — Bernama