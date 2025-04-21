PETALING JAYA, April 21 — A scuffle which took place at the 1 Utama Shopping Centre outdoor car park during a Songkran celebration recently is currently under police investigation, after a video of the incident has gone viral.

When contacted by the media, Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Shahrulnizam Ja’far however said no police reports have been lodged over the incident.

However, he had nevertheless instructed the Damansara police station chief to lodge a report himself in order to commence investigations.

In the video that has gone viral yesterday, participants from several groups were seen clashing with one another during the Songkran Festival 2025.

Participants were also observed tossing plastic chairs and barricades, with a selected few wielding makeshift weapons as well.

Some of them were also seen assaulting each other.