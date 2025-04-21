KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — A 12-year-old girl died this afternoon after falling from the sixth floor of the Batu Muda People’s Housing Programme (PPR) flats in Jinjang.

Sentul police chief Assistant Commissioner Sukarno Zahari said police were alerted to the incident at 2.24pm, according to a report today in Free Malaysia Today.

The case has been classified as sudden death and investigations are ongoing.

*If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).