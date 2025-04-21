KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — A fallen tree on Jalan Kuching, near the slip road to Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim heading towards the city centre, caused significant traffic congestion earlier today.

According to the Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s Command and Control Centre (KLCCC), only the far-right lane remained open to vehicles following the incident.

Motorists were urged to exercise caution and consider alternative routes while city authorities worked to clear the obstruction and restore smooth traffic flow.

The traffic disruption came as the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued alerts for thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds across multiple states — including the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and surrounding areas.

The weather advisory, in effect until 5pm Monday, also covers parts of Perak, Terengganu, Pahang, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan.