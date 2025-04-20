LENGGONG, April 20 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has expressed regret over the campaign tactics being used in the Ayer Kuning state by-election, which continue to raise sensitive issues including race, religion and the royalty (3Rs).

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said campaigns should focus on the strengths of the party and its candidates, rather than belittling others.

“I see the campaign momentum is picking up, but I strongly disapprove of the tactics that still involve inappropriate issues, personal matters, and trivial problems,” he said when commenting on the ongoing by-election campaign.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the Wacana Aspirasi Bersama Timbalan Perdana Menteri Programme here today.

When asked about former Kampong Gajah assemblyman Datuk Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin of Umno joining PAS, Ahmad Zahid said it was it was a personal decision, rather than an ideological one.

“During nomination day, I met her while we were accompanying the BN candidate. But a week later, she followed her husband. Perhaps that’s the best way for her to attain paradise,” he said.

Wan Norashikin, accompanied by her husband, Tapah PAS division secretary Muhammad Noor Farid Zainal, submitted her membership form to PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang during the Mega Ceramah for the Ayer Kuning by-election in Kampung Tanjung Keramat, Tapah, last night.

The Ayer Kuning by-election is a three-way contest between BN candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir, Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abd Muhaimin Malek and Bawani KS from Parti Sosialis Malaysia.

The Election Commission (EC) has set polling day for April 26, with early voting scheduled for April 22. — Bernama