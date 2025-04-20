ALOR SETAR, April 20 — The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) seized 14,000 kilograms (kg) of chillies estimated to be worth RM42,000 at the Immigration, Customs and Quarantine (ICQS) Complex in Bukit Kayu Hitam, last Friday.

The agency, in a statement, said that the seizure was made at about 9.40 pm from a container transporting fresh vegetables from a neighbouring country.

“Following an inspection, it was found that the chilli consignment did not meet the conditions of the GPL (Grading, Packaging and Labelling) import permit as stipulated in the Federal Agricultural Marketing Board (Grading, Packaging and Labelling of Agricultural Produce) Regulations 2008.

“The inspection carried out was a normal procedure on import containers passing through the Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS Complex. A notice under Section 15(1) of the MAQIS Act 728 has been issued, and the chilli consignment was seized for further action under the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 (Act 728),” he said. — Bernama