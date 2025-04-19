KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that there have been no modifications to US visa policies for Malaysians.

Despite recent reports about immigration changes in the United States, these are not specific to Malaysian citizens.

“Nevertheless, Malaysians who are currently in the United States or planning to travel there are advised to stay updated on the latest entry, visa, and immigration policies issued by the United States authorities,” it said in a statement today.

Malaysian citizens are also reminded to observe all US laws and visa stipulations during their stay.

Those needing consular support or assistance are advised to contact the nearest Malaysian embassy or consulate.

US border authorities are reportedly using more aggressive tactics at ports of entry under the current Trump administration, with increased scrutiny even on legal immigrants and tourists.

Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, and China are among the countries that have issued travel advisories about the US concerning its border enforcement policies and potential difficulties for travelers.