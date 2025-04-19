KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — A driver was found burnt to death in a car that crashed and caught fire at KM65.3 of the North-South Expressway heading north in Pendang, Kedah, last night.

The vehicle is believed to have lost control before hitting the left-side divider, overturning and bursting into flames.

Guar Chempedak Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Happyzam Abd Rasid said they received a distress call at 11.36pm.

“The operations commander reported a victim inside the vehicle, and fire suppression efforts continued until the blaze was brought under control at 12.40am,” he said.

The victim was found completely charred and has yet to be identified.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash and working to determine the victim’s identity.