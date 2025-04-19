TAPAH, April 19 — Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the opposition’s allegation regarding the many ‘illegal’ pig farms near Kampung Tanjung Keramat in the Ayer Kuning constituency will be answered at next week’s assembly sitting.

He said the matter would be addressed by Perak Health, Human Resources, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman A. Sivanesan at the winding-up session of the sitting.

Saarani, who is also Perak BN chairman, reminded the Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery for the Ayer Kuning state by-election not to be drawn into any provocation during the campaign period, even though the opposing party often preys on sensitive sentiments in their campaigns.

“Let us not, because of this election, due to extreme provocation, cause conflicts within the local community. As the Menteri Besar, I want to govern this state with a sense of peace and harmony,” he said.

Saarani made these remarks after attending the Hari Raya Aidilfitri event hosted by the Malaysian Association of Youth Clubs (MAYC) Perak branch at the Tapah sports complex today.

Commenting on the progress of BN’s campaign, Saarani said that a BN committee meeting will be held tonight to review and finalise the contents of the party’s manifesto.

He said BN candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir will be presenting his aspirations and development proposals for Ayer Kuning before the manifesto is presented to the public.

Meanwhile, Tapah MP Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said the pig farm in question has been in existence for a long time and so far, there have been no major objections from residents.

“The pig farm has been around for a long time, and surely after 50 years and during this by-election, they just realised it?

“If they truly want to be the people’s champion, they should have raised the matter earlier and not wait for a by-election,” he said when met at the Datuk Seri M. Saravanan Cup football tournament here. — Bernama